COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an emergency communication tower near the Oregon coast has been destroyed, causing over $60,000 in damage.

The World reports the Coos County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for the identification and conviction of the people responsible.

The sheriff’s office says the damage was discovered Monday morning when a deputy responded to a call of criminal mischief on Coos Mountain.

The sheriff’s office says it was determined that the wires holding up the Coos Mountain Repeater site were cut.

The sheriff’s office says that tower is used for emergency communication for loggers, fire personnel and ham radio operators and is an integral piece of infrastructure in the region especially now as fire season begins.

The sheriff’s office says when the tower fell, it was completely destroyed.

___

Information from: The World, http://www.theworldlink.com