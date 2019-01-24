SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Officials say four elk were illegally killed and left to waste in Lincoln and Tillamook counties in early January.
The Statesman-Journal reports Oregon State Police are asking for help in identifying those responsible.
Officials say on Jan. 8, a five-point bull elk was found dead and wasted in Toledo, just inland from Newport.
Police say an investigation revealed the elk had been shot by a high-powered rifle.
Most Read Local Stories
- No surprise for commuters: Washington ranks dead last among lower 48 states for driving
- Could the humble TSA agent save democracy? Increasingly they're being asked to try | Danny Westneat
- Lawyer: No proof nurse raped Arizona patient who had baby WATCH
- End Daylight Saving Time in Washington? Why a state lawmaker thinks the effort has a chance this year
- Video released of Seattle police sergeant who sat in a chair in front of a man's workplace, seeking an apology WATCH
Police say four days later three cow elk were found shot and killed with a high-caliber rifle and were left to waste in a clear-cut several miles from Highway 6 on Fox Creek Road.