SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a missing elk hunter has been found dead in eastern Idaho.

The Caribou County sheriff’s office says the body of 79-year-old Paul Schiffman of Oakley was found Friday morning following an aerial search.

Schiffman’s family on Thursday reported him overdue and said he last contacted them at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say cellphone records showed Schiffman’s last location about 4 miles (6.5 kilometers) north of Soda Springs.

Searchers were unable to locate Schiffman on Thursday but found his vehicle Friday with the help of a helicopter.

Ground searchers located his body a short time later.

The sheriff’s office says Schiffman had harvested an elk and was beginning to process the animal when it appears he suffered a medical condition that he did not survive.