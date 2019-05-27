POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A car crashed into the front of a retail store along one of Pocatello’s busiest streets.

The Idaho State Journal reports the Buick sedan struck the front of the Big Lots store on Pocatello Creek Road around 5:20 p.m. Sunday.

There were no injuries but both the car and the front of Big Lots suffered noticeable damage.

An elderly man was driving the Buick at the time of the incident and told police that he accidentally crashed into the front of the store because his foot slipped off the car’s brake pedal.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Despite the damage to the front of the store, Big Lots is still open for business.

The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.