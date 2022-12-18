WHITE SWAN, Yakima County — Fort Simcoe Historical State Park is closed for the winter, its main entrance barred by a gate and its public buildings locked until April. But people are still coming, driven by a somber purpose.

Using ground-penetrating radar, they continue to search for unmarked graves on the 196-acre property, home to a government-run boarding school for Native children for nearly 60 years. The Fort Simcoe boarding school opened in spring 1861 and closed for good in 1920 after fire destroyed the classroom building in December 1919. By then, increasing numbers of Native students were attending public day schools on the Yakama Reservation.

Researchers want to learn more about graves on the property and the exact locations where the boarding school structures stood. Those walking the land and poring through historical records want to identify and account for every person who attended or was associated with the boarding school.

In May, the U.S. Department of the Interior released the first-of-its-kind study of Native American boarding schools. The investigative report showed that between 1819 and 1969, the U.S. operated or supported 408 boarding schools across 37 states or then-territories, including 21 schools in Alaska and seven in Hawaii.

That prompted more questions than answers for relatives.

Some primary source records and other archival collections are held at repositories distant from the Native communities they document, as noted by the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition. A large collection of education-related documents from what was known then as the Yakima Indian Agency is at the National Archives in Seattle.

Some resources are available only in person. Others are in storage and aren’t accessible, or accurately described, or even known.

“What kind of records do we have? They’re everywhere but nowhere,” said Jon Olney Shellenberger, former Yakama Nation archaeologist and current director of American Indian Studies at Central Washington University in Ellensburg. Shellenberger is leading the work to locate and find unmarked graves at Fort Simcoe with several others, all of whom are volunteering their time.

As people search for and plumb potential resources, more names of Native boarding school students and staff are being revealed by researchers — and sometimes by concerned citizens.

Jan Whitefoot has a Fort Simcoe boarding school attendance and deportment ledger from 1897-98. The legal-pad-sized book is fragile, its binding splintered and its cover stained. But the cream-colored pages inside are clean and lined with dozens of names of boarding school students as young as 5.

In November, she shared a few photos of it on Facebook, prompting multiple comments, and more recently showed it to customers at the Harrah studio she runs with her daughter, Lisa. She hopes to get copies made so people can see if relatives attended the boarding school, and will show it to those who want to see it.

“It’s been almost 50 years I’ve had this,” Jan Whitefoot said. “I feel like it’s time it needs to be brought out.”

Acknowledging boarding schools

Accompanying the 102-page report released in May was a list of schools with information about two government-run or government-supported boarding schools in Yakima County. They were St. Joseph’s Boarding School, which stood in what was then North Yakima near the intersection of Naches Avenue and today’s Lincoln Avenue; and the Fort Simcoe Boarding School, which was for young children through the age of modern seventh-graders.

The first class to attend the Fort Simcoe boarding school, in 1861, had 18 students. In 1875, there were 80 students enrolled in the boarding school: 61 boys and 19 girls. That increased to 120 students in 1881, the same year a day school was started for Yakama children whose families lived near the agency.

In 1917, there were 141 students at the boarding school. They attended classes and gathered for school meetings and chapel in the large, two-story wood frame structure that burned down in December 1919. Classes were moved to other buildings on the property, but after the boarding school closed in 1920, the two large dormitories were eventually abandoned and fell into disrepair. Both were demolished in the mid-1950s.

Today there are no structural remains or signs on the property indicating where those buildings stood. Nor are there any signs outside acknowledging the nearly six-decade existence of the boarding school.

Though the day-use property at Fort Simcoe is operated as a state park, the Washington State Parks and Recreation commission doesn’t own the site; it only manages it. The land was granted to state parks in 1956 by the Yakama Nation as a 99-year lease for preservation as a historic monument, according to information online.

A park brochure provides information. Under the heading “From military post to school,” it says facilities at the site “were turned into a boarding school by which the (Bureau of Indian Affairs) attempted to assimilate Yakama children to Euro-American, Christian ways.”

Students weren’t allowed to wear traditional clothing or speak their language. Christianity subverted Indigenous religious practices, and school administrators replaced some students’ given Indian names with English names.

The Rev. James Harvey Wilbur, a Methodist minister who was the Bureau of Indian Affairs agent and boarding school superintendent, oversaw “a fairly harmonious period between around 1860 and 1883,” the park brochure says. Wilbur was succeeded by Robert Milroy, among the most notorious of the Indian agents at the reservation.

“That harmony deteriorated with his successor … who wrote with contempt about the Yakama people and set the stage for a legacy of abuse, neglect and poor conditions at the Fort Simcoe school,” the brochure says of Milroy. “Ultimately, the BIA continued its attempts at assimilation of Native peoples by moving children to off-reservation boarding schools away from their parents and homelands.”

Federal officials announced in January 1920 that the Fort Simcoe school would close. Despite incidents of abuse and other serious issues under the leadership of certain agency officials, agency Superintendent Don M. Carr said the announcement “brought about some protest from the older Indians” who wanted the school continued.

Though the school employed some Native teachers, students’ experiences depended heavily on school administrators and their attitudes, and some ran away because of that, among other reasons.

Along with renewed interest in the legacy of federal Indian boarding schools, the release of the federal report has spurred discussion about how to respectfully acknowledge the existence of the boarding school at Fort Simcoe. Some Yakama Nation citizens want signage that acknowledges its existence and educates visitors.

That discussion continues on the state level. Amanda McCarthy, communications manager for the state parks and recreation commission, said an area manager with the agency recently met with tribal representatives at Fort Simcoe and has another meeting scheduled for next spring.

The agency is in the process of hiring its first tribal relations director, McCarthy said in an email. “This person will help us formalize engagement processes, facilitate relationship building and help identify opportunities for collaboration and storytelling” in working with tribes throughout the state, she said.

And in 2023, the state parks and recreation commission “will be reassessing all of its materials throughout the year in collaboration with our (diversity, equity and inclusion) director, tribal relations director and partners to make sure we are sharing accurate and respectful histories,” McCarthy said.

“We will begin working on our materials and know it will take time to build relationships and remake materials to reflect accurate histories,” she added. “The work will begin in 2023 but will take more than a year to complete.”

Familiar names

Some notable students who attended the boarding school at Fort Simcoe include Louis Mann, Alex Shawaway and son Alba Shawaway, Lancaster Spencer, Tecumseh Yahotowit, Thomas K. Yallup, Watson Totus and William Charley, all of whom eloquently spoke for and represented the Yakama Nation.

They are among several known names of the hundreds of students who attended and lived at the boarding school. Whitefoot is adding more names to the list by sharing the attendance and deportment ledger she discovered while working at White Swan High School in summer 1973, the year after she graduated.

Whitefoot and another young woman working for the school district went to a second-story storage area to locate some reel-to-reel films, she recalled. They saw an old file cabinet and pulled out a drawer, where they found two Fort Simcoe boarding school registers of attendance and deportment.

They showed an administrator and asked if they could keep them. He said they could. The other register they found was four years older than the one Whitefoot kept, she said.

Though the cursive script is difficult to read in places, the lists include last names such as Northover, Lucei, Tainewasher, Miller, Dick, Arquette, James, Selatsee, Charley, Colfax, Peters, Olney, Hoptowit, Goudy, Sam and George.

Over the years, Whitefoot has occasionally shared her boarding school register with others, among them James Smith, a Yakama Nation citizen and scholar who wrote about the Fort Simcoe boarding school in his 1993 master’s thesis, “To Assimilate the Children: The Boarding School at Chemawa, 1880-1930.”

“People need to see this. … I want more copies out there,'” she said. “Maybe somebody can help me get it printed.”

Whitefoot is also willing to show the boarding school register to those who are interested. It’s important. “Being aware of the trauma. … I think acknowledging it is part of the beginning of healing,” Whitefoot said.

Finding relatives who attended

Pathfinder, a reference resource offered by the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, was created to help people locate relatives who may have or were known to have attended government-supported Native boarding schools.

“You are venturing down a profound and, sometimes, exhausting pursuit,” the coalition says in introducing Pathfinder.

Among other efforts, coalition staff travel across the country to work with tribal nations to improve access to boarding school records and record the stories of boarding school survivors.

Yakima Valley historian and author Jo N. Miles has completed extensive research into the Fort Simcoe boarding school and has presented his research at public events, including the Pacific Northwest History Conference in late September.

He has been verifying attendance at the boarding school with multiple sources. They include Yakima Valley Museum records, statements by former students, old newspaper articles, biographies written about former students, records from the National Archives in Seattle, and microfilm at the Yakima Genealogical Society that includes a few names from 1894. Miles has also found descriptions of school activities in annual reports published by the Commissioner of Indian Affairs, and has read through individual reports by agents, superintendents and physicians assigned to Fort Simcoe between 1860 and 1920.

“I’d go to Seattle and spend two or three days at a time. I built up this file, mostly of the general reservation business, but the school pops up all the time,” Miles said. “If you look at the agent reports — that’s how I learned about the school.”

Original documents from the boarding school in 1861 are at the Yakima Valley Museum archives. Some primary sources are stored in the Northwest Reading Room at the Yakima Central Library, including reports from U.S. Commissioner of Indian Affairs between 1869 and 1917.

Though the National Archives in Seattle has multiple education-related files for the Yakama Nation, it’s not possible for some to travel there or take the time to go through those files. The archives offers research support services.

“They do take specific requests if you have specific information,” such as a relative’s name and an approximate time when the relative possibly attended the school, said Miles, who plans another trip for more research. “They can’t do your research for you.”

He also suggests connecting with someone who is research-oriented or has worked with ancestry.com, for example. People may also reach out to Carlos Pelley, the archivist for Yakima Valley Libraries.

As Miles suggested, sometimes searching for a student’s name along with the name or names of the schools the student attended or may have attended can yield results. Though the investigation released in May identified 408 Native American boarding schools operated or supported by the federal government, along with marked or unmarked burial sites at approximately 53 different schools, the work has just begun to identify students and locate all the burial sites at the schools.

The site of the former Genoa Indian Industrial School in central Nebraska is among former Native boarding school locations where work continues to locate graves. The bodies of more than 80 Indigenous children are buried there, but the location of the student cemetery has been lost for decades.

That work preceded the release of the report in May and has had support from the National Park Service. But every situation is different as tribes and individuals try to learn more about Native boarding schools, their students and staff and their complicated legacies.

“This is unprecedented. There’s no manual out there, no written book, no written anything on how to go about this process,” Shellenberger said. “We’re all trying to figure this out.”

Reach Tammy Ayer at tayer@yakimaherald.com.