TOPPENISH — A man using a horse to pull sagebrush from the arid landscape with tepees in the background is depicted in a mural at the corner of Toppenish and Washington avenues in downtown Toppenish.

Painted on June 3, 1989, this mural was the first of many in a movement launched by the Toppenish Mural Society that helped pull this city on the Yakama Reservation from an economic tailspin.

The U&I Sugar Co. — an economic pillar for the town at that time — had collapsed. Jobs were lost, and downtown businesses disappeared.

That’s when the mural society formed and began painting murals depicting the town’s settlement and culture.

The city was dubbed “Where the West Still Lives,” and the project annually lured visitors from across the country and globe who spent their money in downtown gift shops, restaurants and lodging. Tours of the murals were offered from a horse-drawn wagon.

But over time, interest in the mural society dwindled, leaving murals in the blistering heat and biting cold without much maintenance. Tourism dropped off.

Advertising

That’s about to change.

There’s a new board overseeing the mural society, with plans to repair weather-torn murals and rekindle the annual Mural-In-A-Day event, when a dozen or more artists would gather in town on the first weekend of June to paint a new mural.

In 2018, the event was canceled and didn’t return until 2021, when a mural was painted on a wall of the Blue Sky Market at 116 Chehalis Ave.

“It was such a major thing the murals did — it brought in tourism, and we don’t want to lose that,” said new board member and market owner Janet Mayer. “We’ve got people interested in keeping this going.”

One recent morning, Karen Gulley Wesselius and Nina Zutter walked a few blocks through town with a Yakima Herald-Republic reporter and photographer, reminiscing about when the murals were painted and the artists involved. They were part of the mural society from the start.

Reminiscing

A local artist herself, Wesselius helped paint many of the murals. She said she mixed most of the paint. Zutter was a board member early on and documented the painting of the murals through photographs.

Zutter said she still has several rolls of film with nowhere to have them developed.

Advertising

“But I got four rolls at home — photos of murals as they were starting,” she said.

At Bouchey Parkway on Toppenish Avenue, Wesselius whisked her hand across the top of the mural, sweeping away cobwebs and dust.

“I’ve done all the cleanup and removed the graffiti for probably the last 10 years, so I have a personal love for these murals,” she said. “I did know all the artists personally — it’s their work and we’re trying to keep it nice.”

A piece of history

The Blue Sky Market was erected 84 years ago by Robert and Agnes Campbell.

At that time, the store was only 25 by 25 feet with an apartment in the back, said their son, Paul Campbell. Later the store was expanded to 25 by 50 feet to include a meat market, he said.

Last year Campbell and his siblings worked with Mayer and the mural society to paint a mural on the market depicting its early days.

Advertising

That’s one example of the history the murals intend to preserve, Campbell said.

For the past 25 years, Mayer has owned the market with her husband, Mike.

Paul Campbell said he intends to have two more murals painted on the market depicting its progression through the years.

“Behind every mural in Toppenish, each one has a story about someone who’s done something,” he said. “We can go through almost every building and talk about who was behind them in the past.”

Rekindled interest

Members of the mural society began announcing its comeback last year, during the city’s Fourth of July parade. They motored through the parade in a Colonial Funeral home hearse affixed with a banner: “Don’t Let the Mural Society Die.”

Donation cans were passed along and onlookers filled them, Mayer said.

Sponsored

“We’re definitely seeing some people interested,” she said. “We’ve gotten some donations in.”

Former Yakima County Commissioner and Toppenish farmer Kevin Bouchey and his wife, Renee, have committed to sponsoring a mural even though they now live in the Tri-Cities.

They were raised in Toppenish and have been longtime supporters of the mural society. They have sponsored murals in the past.

Renee said she was unsure of the mural project in the beginning, until the first one was painted.

“I changed my route in town just so I could drive by it,” she said.

They were immediately involved. Kevin Bouchey’s mom once worked at the mural society’s office, and Renee served on the board until 1999.

Advertising

“It will always be our home,” Kevin said of Toppenish. “It will always be dear to our heart.”

The mural society has always survived on private contributions and paid memberships, said Paul Newman, who runs the Toppenish Visitors Center.

Today there are fewer than 50 members. “Back in its heyday, there were more than 100,” Newman said.

Now the board is working to establish an endowment to cover the cost of touching up and repairing murals, with the hope of also painting new ones.

The Campbells will sponsor the two additional murals that will be painted on the market.

“So at least we are still having some new murals painted, but our main focus as a mural society is to put the donations into the murals we do have,” Mayer said.

Advertising

Many of the original artists have died or are unable to work on the murals now, Wesselius said.

All murals were checked for accuracy and approved by the mural society before being painted. Wesselius said their authenticity needs to be preserved when repair work is done.

She’s looking for qualified artists who can help do that.

“I need a person who can copy what’s there,” she said. “We need to keep what’s there.”

Reach Phil Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com.