PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric is making plans to build the nation’s first large-scale renewable energy project that combines wind turbines, solar panels and battery storage.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility will be built just north of Lexington, in eastern Oregon.

It would generate enough energy to power 105,000 homes.

Oregon’s renewable portfolio standard will require 50 percent of customer’s electricity to be from renewable resources by 2040.

The project will help fill the gap left when PGE’s coal fired power plant in Boardman closes at the end of 2020.

