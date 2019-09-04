MALAD, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Idaho say a wildfire that started along a major highway following a car crash and caused some evacuations is close to being contained.

Fire spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee says Wednesday that the 133-acre (54-hectare) wildfire near Malad is surrounded by fire lines with fire crews working on hotspots.

Idaho State Police say the wildfire started at about 1 p.m. Tuesday when a 21-year-old woman driving south on Interstate 15 went off the right shoulder and rolled.

Police say that after the woman exited her vehicle, it caught fire and ignited surrounding brush.

Griffee says juniper trees caught fire and forced the evacuation of some homes and a campground in the sparsely populated area. No structures were lost, and all evacuations have been lifted.

The fire is expected to be fully contained by 10 p.m. Wednesday.