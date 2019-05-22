AMMON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a 14-year-old boy building a homemade gun or cannon with a friend died following an explosion.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Offices says Carson Eva of Ammon died Monday after a piece of wood from the explosion became impaled in his chest.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bryan Lovell tells the Post Register that the boys were working on a backyard project.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com