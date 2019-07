BANDON, Ore. (AP) — A magnitude 5.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded about 150 miles off the Oregon coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake at 8 a.m. Wednesday was about 152 miles west-northwest of Bandon. It had a depth of more than 8.5 miles.

Authorities say the temblor was likely too far offshore for it to be felt on land.