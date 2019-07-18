ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One person died and two were injured in an early morning Anchorage house fire.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports neighbors at 3:30 a.m. Thursday reported a fire on Tudortop Circle east of Lake Otis Parkway.

Fire department Capt. Nathen Ellis says arriving firefighters found flames engulfing the home.

The flames ignited fires in homes on both sides of the burning house.

Ellis says crews used a lot of their resources keeping the neighboring homes from being destroyed as they worked to extinguish the main fire.

He says the main challenge was getting people out.

Firefighters fought the fires for about 90 minutes before they were under control.

