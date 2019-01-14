SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Officials say an eagle is recovering after it became stranded on a power pole in downtown Sitka.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports the male eagle was taken to the Alaska Raptor Center after electric department linemen rescued it from the pole Sunday.

Center avian director Jen Cedarleaf says the raptor has been named Zappa and appears to be doing fine.

She says Zappa does not have any broken bones, but it’s too early to tell if he was injured from contact with the power line.

Cedarleaf says Zappa is at least five years old, with a wingspan of about 6.5 feet (2 meters).

Zappa will be moved to the center’s flight area with other eagles when he’s ready and released in March.

Information from: Daily Sitka (Alaska) Sentinel, http://www.sitkasentinel.com/