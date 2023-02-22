GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $663,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Grants Pass, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor posted revenue of $201.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $4.8 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $739 million.

Dutch Bros expects full-year revenue in the range of $950 million to $1 billion.

Dutch Bros shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.99, a decline of 21% in the last 12 months.

