JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy has signed an administrative order he says is needed to protect free speech rights of state employees who do not wish to pay union dues.

The order calls for new procedures to allow employees to opt in or out of paying dues and fees. The administration argues these steps are needed to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

This follows a lawsuit initiated by the state that seeks a court order allowing it to stop deducting dues or fees from an employee’s check when the employee no longer wishes to contribute to a union.

A major public employees’ union is seeking to block any changes to the dues deduction process and cast the administration’s actions as an attempt to hamper the effectiveness of public employees’ union.