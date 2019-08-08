JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy has vetoed more than $30 million from Alaska’s capital budget, including $10 million for grants for new addiction treatment centers.

Dunleavy’s office cited limited financial resources in explaining the vetoes. Laura Cramer, deputy director of Dunleavy’s budget office, said the administration did not receive any backup information on the addiction center item.

Rep. Ivy Spohnholz says the grants were intended to match local contributions. She says there were projects in design the grants could have helped.

She says Dunleavy was choosing not to invest in things Alaskans say they want. Other vetoed items include money for local community patrols and patrol vehicle cameras and weatherization programs.

Dunleavy’s office said the remaining capital budget, signed Thursday, captures nearly $1 billion in federal dollars and funds sweeping crime legislation.