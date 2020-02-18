JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The group opposing an effort to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy plans to drop its court fight and instead gear up for a possible recall election.

Stand Tall With Mike said it told its attorneys to withdraw its appeal before the Alaska Supreme Court, saying recent court actions indicate “further participation in the legal process would not be a productive use of its resources.”

The court last week allowed for pro-recall group Recall Dunleavy to begin a new signature-gathering phase while the case is on appeal. The state, on behalf of the Division of Elections, had joined with Stand Tall With Mike in appealing a lower court ruling that found the recall should be allowed to proceed. A message seeking comment was left for a state Department of Law spokeswoman.

Brewster Jamieson, an attorney for Stand Tall With Mike, in a statement said the group considers the recall “seriously flawed.”

“If it is allowed to go forward, this means that Alaska has a purely political recall system, which is contrary to the Alaska constitution,” he said. “Those issues are still before the court, but in the meantime, with signature gathering underway, my client determined that it would no longer devote resources to legal proceedings.”