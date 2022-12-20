JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has picked Heidi Hedberg to lead the state health department. She was previously the acting commissioner.

Hedberg replaces Adam Crum, whom Dunleavy earlier appointed to lead the state Department of Revenue. Both positions are subject to legislative confirmation. Hedberg previously was director of the state Division of Public Health.

Monday’s announcement on Hedberg’s appointment comes as the recently reelected Dunleavy works to fill Cabinet-level positions in which the person leading the department had been doing so on an acting basis.

Last week, he appointed John Boyle to head the Department of Natural Resources. Boyle, whose resume includes work for energy companies BP and Santos, replaces acting commissioner Akis Gialopsos. Boyle’s appointment is subject to legislative approval.

Two other departments have acting commissioners. Jen Winkelman has been acting commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Heidi Teshner has been acting commissioner of the state education department.

The appointment of an education commissioner is subject to a different process than that for other state department commissioners. The state board of education appoints a commissioner for the Department of Education and Early Development, subject to approval of the governor.