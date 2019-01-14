JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration plans to replace the public safety member on the board regulating Alaska’s legal marijuana industry.

Dunleavy spokesman Matt Shuckerow said by email that for “various reasons,” Dunleavy’s boards and commissions director chose to reopen the search for applicants. Shuckerow says the decision was not based on prior policy positions.

Sitka Police Chief Jeff Ankerfelt has held the seat since May but wasn’t confirmed yet by the Legislature. He was a critical vote in last month’s board passage of rules for allowing onsite use of marijuana at certain shops.

Ankerfelt was out of the office Monday and didn’t immediately return a message.

An officer has sued the city of Sitka, its police department and Ankerfelt, saying he was retaliated against for complaining about alleged department misconduct.