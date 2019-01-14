JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration plans to replace the public safety member on the board regulating Alaska’s legal marijuana industry.
Dunleavy spokesman Matt Shuckerow said by email that for “various reasons,” Dunleavy’s boards and commissions director chose to reopen the search for applicants. Shuckerow says the decision was not based on prior policy positions.
Sitka Police Chief Jeff Ankerfelt has held the seat since May but wasn’t confirmed yet by the Legislature. He was a critical vote in last month’s board passage of rules for allowing onsite use of marijuana at certain shops.
Ankerfelt was out of the office Monday and didn’t immediately return a message.
Most Read Local Stories
- Live updates: How the first post-viaduct commutes unfolded
- As the Alaskan Way Viaduct comes down, so does a longtime shelter for Seattle's homeless
- People keep stealing '420' milepost signs, but Washington state has a quirky solution
- New Washington map shows why environmental health is a justice issue; see the risks in your area | Tyrone Beason
- Goodbye, viaduct: The highway closes for good after 66 years on Seattle's waterfront VIEW
An officer has sued the city of Sitka, its police department and Ankerfelt, saying he was retaliated against for complaining about alleged department misconduct.