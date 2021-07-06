CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol suspects a 32-year-old Oregon man was driving under the influence when he died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Carson City Friday night.

Trooper Hanna DeGoey says the patrol is continuing to investigate the death of Cody Furr of Pineville, Oregon. He was ejected from the 1998 GMC Yukon and declared dead at the scene shortly before 10 p.m. Friday.

A preliminary investigation indicates Furr failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and overturned in sagebrush on the city’s southeast side near Butti Way and Airport Road.

Both speed and impairment are suspected factors in the crash, the patrol said. No other details have been released.