GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Conditions are dry in southern Oregon.

The Grants Pass Daily Courier reports that with streams running at a trickle, fish biologists are worried about access for spawning salmon. Fire officials have asked the public to avoid outdoor burning until it rains.

Ryan Battleson, biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife in Central Point, said small streams need more water to provide habitat for juvenile coho and steelhead.

No rain is forecast for at least a week. October’s 0.61 inches of rain in Grants Pass, Oregon, was about 25% of average.

The dry conditions have also slowed prescribed burning and slash pile burning at lower elevations.

The fire season ended Oct. 1 but Shelly Hoffer of the Oregon Department of Forestry said the department is still putting out wildfires.