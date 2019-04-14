SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two people died when a delivery truck crashed northeast of Salem.

The Salem Statesman Journal reports a driver and passenger crashed shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Marion County emergency officials responding to reports of the crash found the delivery truck on its side. The truck had struck a utility pole.

Deputies say the driver failed to negotiate a curve as the truck was traveling west. The cause was no immediately determined.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not immediately released because next of kin had not been notified.

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com