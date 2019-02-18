JEROME, Idaho (AP) — A Burley, Idaho, woman was hospitalized after police say she fell or jumped from a moving pickup truck she was driving on Interstate 84.
KTVB-TV reports the Idaho State Police responded to the crash around 12:48 a.m. Monday. Maribel Villeda was driving east on I-84 with passenger Aguilar-Romero Cruz Lorenzo of Mexico.
Sergio Ramirez Cornejo of King Hill was behind Villeda in a Freightliner commercial vehicle pulling a trailer.
Police don’t know why, but Villeda got out of the pickup on driver’s side while it was still moving. Ramirez Cornejo swerved to avoid hitting her and his Freightliner struck the pickup.
Villeda was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.
___
Information from: KTVB-TV, http://www.ktvb.com/