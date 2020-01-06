GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — A driver hit and killed a middle school student Monday morning in Gresham near the school, police say.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Gresham police Sgt. Tom Walker said the 11-year-old Dexter McCarty Middle School student was hit in a marked crosswalk on Southeast Hogan Road. A traffic light was in his favor at the time of the crash, Walker said.

The driver who hit the boy pulled over and has cooperated with investigators, Walker said. The driver was not in custody Monday morning.

The boy died at the scene. Neither the boy nor the driver has been publicly identified.