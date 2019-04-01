CLACKAMAS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a truck died after the truck hit a propane tank outside Portland, catching fire.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the driver of a Franz Bakery truck hit the tank Monday afternoon near the company’s distribution center in Clackamas. Authorities are investigating whether he intentionally drove into the tank.

The crash set off at least an explosion and a fire that torched at least two other trucks and damaged a building, according to Brandon Paxton, a Clackamas Fire District 1 spokesman.

The man’s name has not been released.