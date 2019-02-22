WASILLA, Alaska (AP) — A driver died in a car crash with a moose northwest of Wasilla.
Alaska State Troopers did not immediately release the name and gender of the driver because next of kin had not been notified.
Troopers just before 4 a.m. Friday took a call of a crash of a sedan.
The driver died at the scene and the sedan was heavily damaged.
Most Read Local Stories
- Daylight saving time: Washington state moving toward an end to the clock change
- 'Shark Tank' star Robert Herjavec owes a debt of gratitude to a homeless shelter in Seattle VIEW
- If you rely on a bus through downtown, prepare for big changes
- Tim Eyman, accused of stealing office chair, films himself bringing it back WATCH
- Alaska and United are cleared for departure out of Everett's Paine Field in March
The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.