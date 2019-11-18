ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A driver died on the Parks Highway south of Talkeetna after crashing into a semi-tractor trailer.

Alaska State Troopers say a southbound sedan drove in the wrong lane of traffic Sunday night and crashed head-on with a northbound commercial tractor-trailer at Mile 95.

Troopers responded to the crash at about 8 p.m.

Medics declared the driver dead at the scene. The name of the driver was not released because next-of-kin had not been notified.

Heavy snow had fallen on the highway and conditions were icy.

The truck driver was not injured.