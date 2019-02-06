ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 25-year-old driver has been charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 crash that killed an Anchorage cab driver.

Jose Ibarra also is charged with manslaughter, operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving with suspended license in the death of 68-year-old Bruce Orton on Oct. 14.

Anchorage police say Ibarra was driving south on Old Seward Highway when Orton pulled out from 79th Avenue to make a left turn. Ibarra’s car T-boned the cab.

Orton died at the scene. Ibarra and a passenger were injured and transported to a hospital.

Police say toxicology tests showed alcohol and marijuana in Ibarra’s body at the time of the crash.

Police was arrested Ibarra on Tuesday. Online court documents do not list Ibarra’s attorney.