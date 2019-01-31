SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A draft bill to curb carbon emissions which contribute to global warming landed with a thud, at 98 pages in length.

The measure released Thursday would establish a Carbon Policy Office, modify greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals and market-based mechanisms for covered entities to demonstrate compliance.

Oregon House Republicans predicted the bill will rearrange virtually every family budget, and change the life of every Oregonian. House and Senate Republican leaders asked the Democrat leadership to involve all Oregonians in large policy decisions.

Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, said she supports the measure since climate change threatens Oregon’s communities, economy, and way of life. She said legislators, advocates, and businesses across Oregon worked hard on the draft, and looks forward to refinements to ensure the program achieves climate and economic goals.