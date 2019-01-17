WIKIEUP, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Idaho man has been arrested in northwestern Arizona for allegedly trying to take his three young children away from their mother and drive them to Mexico.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 25-year-old Jose A. Hernandez Jr. of Nampa is being held on a no-bond felony warrant out of Idaho on suspicion of parental kidnapping.

The children — ages 5, 3 and 18 months — are in custody of state child services.

Nampa police now are seeking to extradite Hernandez. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

DPS officials say they were notified by Idaho State Police that Hernandez and the children were in Arizona.

They say Hernandez’s children were found unharmed in a pickup truck that was stopped Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 90 near Wikieup.