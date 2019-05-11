PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say a dog was shot at Southeast Portland high school.

KGW-TV reports at about 10:30 p.m. Friday police responded to a report of a dog shot at Grant High School at Marshall Campus.

The caller said he was a custodian who said the dog’s owner reported the shooting to him and then left with the dog.

Officers found the dog, a hound type, and the owner at a nearby animal shelter. The dog had been injured by gunshot wounds.

It’s unclear if the dog’s injuries are life-threatening.

During an investigation, officers learned the dog’s owner had been exercising the dog on school property when an unknown suspect fired at the dog.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspect information is available at this time.

