ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man faces murder charges after he fatally shot another driver during a road-rage encounter, authorities said.

Alaska State Troopers Gavin Christiansen, 38, of Palmer was charged with first- and second-degree murder in connection with the Sunday’s shooting, The Anchorage Daily News reported.

Christiansen killed 35-year-old Devin Moorhouse of Anchorage, charging documents filed Monday in Palmer Superior Court said.

Christiansen called police dispatchers and said he was “going to shoot someone because he was involved in a hit-and-run and they pointed a gun at him,” the documents said.

Moorhouse and a juvenile passenger were driving “doughnuts” in a gravel pit and struck Christiansen’s vehicle, the documents said. Christiansen fired multiple shots and struck Moorhouse’s vehicle several times as he drove away, the documents said.

Investigators said 15 spent 9mm cartridge casings were found at the crime scene.

Moorhouse at one point turned off his vehicle’s lights and tried to hide in a driveway, the documents. As the pursuit continued, Moorhouse lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

Christiansen pulled up “mirror to mirror and pointed a gun at Moorhouse and his passenger,” documents said.

Christiansen fired multiple rounds into the closed window of the vehicle, striking Moorhouse in the upper torso and neck multiple times, documents said.

Moorhouse died at the scene, authorities said.

The juvenile passenger was not injured. He tried to take a rifle from the back seat when Christiansen pulled up next to them, documents said.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Christiansen who could comment on his behalf. He remained in custody Monday.

Christiansen was a Libertarian candidate for the Alaska Senate this year but withdrew from the race in August due to health complications, his social media page said. His name remains on the ballot.