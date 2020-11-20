BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Bend man who was experiencing depression as a result of his failing marriage went to his family physician, receiving counseling and a prescription for marijuana and CBD.

The patient, Pierson Tone, now claims in a lawsuit that all along, the doctor, Ronald Rosen, was having an affair with his wife, The Bulletin reported.

In a complaint filed Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, Tone seeks $2.9 million from Rosen for professional negligence.

“As a result of (Rosen’s) conduct, plaintiff sustained emotional distress including … the loss of his marriage and emotional and social destruction of his family,” the lawsuit states.

Rosen did not return messages left at his office.

From 2015 to 2018, Tone, his wife and two children received medical care at Rosen’s clinic, Open Paths Integrative Medicine, according to the suit. At some point, Rosen and Tone’s wife began a relationship, the suit says.

In November 2018, Tone went to Rosen to treat depression caused by stress in his relationship, the lawsuit states. Tone later learned Rosen had been involved with his wife for an “extended” period of time, the complaint states. The couple divorced.

Rosen has been licensed to practice medicine in Oregon since 1991, according to the Oregon Medical Board.

Tone’s attorney, James D. Huegli, declined to comment.