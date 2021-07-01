PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police released new information on Thursday about a young girl whose body was found near a scenic rest stop near the Oregon Coast last year.

The body was found in a duffel bag on December 10, 2020 at a rest stop along the heavily wooded H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor near Lincoln City, KOIN reported.

Officials now say the girl was likely between the age of 7 and 9, had hazel or brown eyes, brown or black hair, and light brown skin with no freckles.

She was wearing a pull-up diaper.

Police say it’s possible that the child was never reported missing and may not have been seen since November 2020. Since she was found, detectives have definitively ruled out more than 60 potential missing kids.

Police ask that anyone with information call 800-442-0776.