LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) — A 15-year-old girl has been charged after she was identified through DNA in the assault of a Lake Oswego woman last year.

Lake Oswego police Sgt. Tom Hamann said the unidentified woman, who was 74 at the time, was getting a package from her doorstep at 11 p.m. on July 30, 2020, when the girl “brutally assaulted” her in her garage, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The woman’s husband discovered her shortly afterward and called for help, police said. She was taken to a hospital and treated for serious injuries.

Investigators identified the teen after sending DNA from the scene to a lab in Virginia, police said Tuesday.

The teen has been charged with assault and burglary, according to police.

Police didn’t say when she was arrested but she was in custody on Tuesday.