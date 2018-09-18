ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The Astoria City Council has rejected a request from a local hospital to bathe the Astoria Column in pink lighting during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The Daily Astorian reports that’s because city officials want a new policy on how and when colored lighting can be used on the landmark.

Friends of the Astoria Column, the nonprofit that oversees the towering landmark, is tasked with creating a policy for such requests.

The city had allowed the column to glow pink in October and teal in April for sexual assault awareness.

In June, the column was rainbow-colored for the city’s gay pride celebrations.

But some council members say allowing lighting for some events and not others leaves the city in the awkward position of making value judgments about causes.

Information from: The Daily Astorian, http://www.dailyastorian.com