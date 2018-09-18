ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The Astoria City Council has rejected a request from a local hospital to bathe the Astoria Column in pink lighting during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
The Daily Astorian reports that’s because city officials want a new policy on how and when colored lighting can be used on the landmark.
Friends of the Astoria Column, the nonprofit that oversees the towering landmark, is tasked with creating a policy for such requests.
The city had allowed the column to glow pink in October and teal in April for sexual assault awareness.
Most Read Local Stories
- Permanent closure of Alaskan Way Viaduct delayed until January
- ‘What a mess’: Texts by Seattle mayor, council member shed light on head-tax repeal | Times Watchdog
- Angry at plight of southern-resident orcas, speakers rebuke NOAA in public meetings
- What would it cost to house and provide treatment for Seattle's homeless?
- Promise of $100,000 in scholarships to 10 Seattle teens never came, but local black community is stepping in to help
In June, the column was rainbow-colored for the city’s gay pride celebrations.
But some council members say allowing lighting for some events and not others leaves the city in the awkward position of making value judgments about causes.
___
Information from: The Daily Astorian, http://www.dailyastorian.com