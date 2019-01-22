SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Disability Rights Oregon and four other groups have filed a class action lawsuit against the state of Oregon in U.S. District Court alleging the state denies hundreds of children with disabilities the right to attend a full day of school.

Tuesday’s lawsuit comes on the first day of Oregon’s legislative session and names Gov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Department of Education and its director Colt Gill named as defendants.

It alleges that children with disabilities are frequently removed from the general classroom and given instruction separately or are sent home because of disruptive behaviors.

In some cases, the students remain out of class for days or weeks.

The complaint says the problem is worse in small, rural districts.

Brown’s office and the Department of Education didn’t immediately return messages.