ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The developer of the Pebble Mine in Alaska has filed an appeal with the Army Corps of Engineers that asks the agency to reconsider the developer’s application to build a gold mine upstream from Bristol Bay.

The Army Corps of Engineers rejected Pebble Limited Partnership’s application in November on the grounds that the mine would not comply with the Clean Water Act. The proposed mine was to be built on state land, but dredging and filling in federal waters and wetlands requires a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska Public Media reported.

Pebble CEO John Shively said the Corps’ decision was rushed and came only days after the company filed its final document.

Opponents to the proposed mine have said the project would pose a threat to important salmon spawning streams and could ruin the area’s sport and commercial fisheries.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy had announced two weeks ago that the state would appeal the permit rejection. Dunleavy said the decision endangers the state’s right to develop its own resources.