A fire Saturday destroyed the historic Armory building in Aberdeen, housing the city’s museum, a senior center and the offices of a community social-services program.

The building, which is busy on weekdays, was unoccupied when the fire started. No one was hurt.

The building dates to 1922 and takes up most of a city block. It includes many exhibits on the city’s history, on the fishing and timber industries and life around the mouth of the Chehalis River.

“This is a devastating loss for the city,” said Aberdeen Fire Chief Tom Hubbard.

He said “there’s massive destruction of a lot of historic items” from fire, smoke and water damage.

The building also held the offices of the Coastal Community Action Program, which administers social services in the area, and the Aberdeen Senior Center.

Hubbard said the alarm call came at 9:26 a.m. and the crews immediately saw a huge plume of smoke rising from the roof.

Firefighters had to pull out of the building when the ceiling started to collapse. Crews from surrounding areas arrived, for a total of 77 firefighters tackling the blaze. Hubbard said crews would work through the night to tamp down hot spots.

Previously, the building was a military facility, housing National Guard companies through 1978.