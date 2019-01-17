BEND, Ore. (AP) — Deschutes County has approved new zoning intended to reduce the chance that a major wildfire will hit Bend.
Oregon Public Broadcasting reported on Thursday that the county will require new construction on Bend’s west side to be low density and fire-resistant.
The idea is that this new zoning area will provide a long buffer between the pine forests and one of Oregon’s fastest growing cities.
The zoning will mean 10 times fewer homes in the area than the previous code permitted.
Most Read Local Stories
- Microsoft pledges $500 million to tackle housing crisis in Seattle, Eastside
- 'Nonessential': The federal shutdown's most unusual victim is one of the Northwest's best-kept secrets | Danny Westneat
- Video released of Seattle police sergeant who sat in a chair in front of a man's workplace, seeking an apology WATCH
- Three people found dead in Sammamish home WATCH
- 3 found dead in Sammamish a longtime Realtor, author, their son, relative says
Paul Dewey, executive director of Central Oregon LandWatch, says because of the winds, wildfire will hit those neighborhoods first and having fire-resistant zoning is critical.
The nonprofit advocacy group has been working with the county and private landowners for years to get the idea approved.
___
Information from: KOPB-FM, http://news.opb.org