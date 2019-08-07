BEND, Ore. (AP) — Deschutes County commissioners are considering a prohibition on marijuana that would go before for voters for a final decision.

The Bulletin reports that voters would essentially shut the door to anyone hoping to start a new marijuana business, but address the concerns of residents who feel the growing industry is disrupting their way of life and curb the amount of county staff time spent on land use appeals.

The prohibition is not expected to affect existing marijuana businesses.

The possible prohibition comes after years of land use appeals and complaints from rural residents who say odor and other aspects of marijuana farms affect their quality of life.