JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A derelict Alaska tugboat floated away from the spot where it was anchored in Juneau’s Gastineau Channel before eventually running aground, officials said.

The tug Lumberman traveled several hundred yards from the Juneau docks before coming to rest near the Juneau Yacht Club Saturday, The Juneau Empire reported.

Dave Borg, City and Borough of Juneau Docks and Harbors harbormaster, says he received a report around 5 p.m. that the boat was off Norway Point, where the yacht club is located.

“Looks like she’s aground now,” Borg said Sunday.

The tugboat may have dragged its anchor before eventually coming to a halt, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

“There were a couple anchors with her,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Blake Fleming. “Not sure if she’s still dragging those along with her or what happened.”

Boat owners in nearby harbors were notified as Juneau officials and the Alaska Marine Exchange monitored the Lumberman.

Juneau Docks and Harbors will continue to assess the situation and consult with the Coast Guard, Borg said.

The borough does not have the resources to deal with the tugboat independently, but the vessel is not impeding a navigable waterway, Borg said.

“From what I’m seeing, I don’t believe she’s in the main channel. We don’t get a ton of shipping out there,” Borg said.

Lumberman has been in Gastineau Channel since about May 2018 and has presented jurisdictional issues for removal.

The channel is a patchwork of Juneau, state and federal lands and the tugboat was recently on state tidelands, making the boat’s removal the responsibility of the state, officials said.