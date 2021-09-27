HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (AP) — A Clackamas County deputy shot and killed a person during a traffic stop in the Portland suburb of Happy Valley early Monday.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy initiated the traffic stop around 2 a.m. near Southeast 145th Avenue and Southeast King Road, KGW-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office did not give specific details about what led up to the shooting, but in a news release said deputies tried to “take a suspect into custody” and “a struggle ensued” before the deputy shot the person.

The person died at the scene and the sheriff’s office said a gun was recovered near them. The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the suspect or the deputy.

Detectives are working to reconstruct what happened at the scene. The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.