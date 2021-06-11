BEND, Ore. (AP) — Newly-released records show a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was being investigated internally for making inappropriate comments retired before the investigation could be completed.

The sheriff’s office won’t reveal details of its case against Grant T. Johnstone, who told The Bulletin the accusation against him was true, The Bulletin reported.

Johnstone worked for the sheriff’s office from July 2013 until February, when he retired after 25 years as a law enforcement officer.

On April 17, 2020, a sheriff’s office employee complained that Johnstone made inappropriate statements. In response, the sheriff’s office retained an outside investigator to examine the allegations, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

On June 16, 2020, Johnstone took a leave of absence, according to state police records and he retired on Feb. 11 before the investigation was finished.

The sheriff’s office would not turn over records from Johnstone’s conduct investigation, nor explain the nature of the complaint against him, citing an exemption in Oregon’s public records law against disclosing information about a personnel investigation of a police officer if the investigation doesn’t result in discipline.

Johnstone told the newspaper his retirement had nothing to do with the conduct investigation. He said the accusation of unprofessionalism was true and he was “absolutely in the wrong.”

“My retirement was due to a medical condition that did not allow me to return to law enforcement by a specific time,” Johnstone wrote.