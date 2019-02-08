BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Democrats on a House panel considering a change to the Idaho Constitution involving redistricting walked out in protest before the 10 Republicans voted unanimously to send the legislation to the full House.

The decision by the House State Affairs Committee on Friday sends to the House the proposal to add a seventh member to the independent commission that redraws congressional and legislative maps.

Democrats on the committee said the public hadn’t been given adequate notice of the hearing and left the room before the vote.

If the legislation passes by a two-thirds majority in the GOP-dominated Senate and House, the plan would then go to the voters for approval.

Redistricting is important because it can decide which party gets the majority of congressional and state legislative seats. Currently, the commission in Idaho is comprised of three Republicans and three Democrats.