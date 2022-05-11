JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Democrat has filed to run for U.S. Senate in Alaska, three weeks before the filing deadline.

Pat Chesbro filed candidacy paperwork with the state Division of Elections on Wednesday, her campaign said. She would join a crowded field that includes the incumbent, Republican Lisa Murkowski, and Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Murkowski has had a huge cash advantage in the race so far.

Chesbro’s campaign said Chesbro spent a career in education and is on the Matanuska-Susitna Borough Planning Commission. The state Democratic Party said Democrats, at their recent convention, urged Chesbro to run.

Earlier this year, Democratic state Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson filed to run for U.S. Senate but later withdrew. She noted in part the “monumental expenses necessary to run a successful campaign.”

Chesbro, in a statement, said she is concerned for children and young people. “At a time in their lives when they should be feeling hopeful and optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead, they see division, disrespect, and intolerance in the language of local and national leaders.”

She said elected leaders “set the tone for this nation. They either model the behavior we want for our children or foster cynicism and hopelessness. It’s a big responsibility.”