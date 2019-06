GLENNALLEN, Alaska (AP) — A Delta Junction man died when he fell into the Copper River while dipnetting for salmon.

Alaska State Troopers say the body of 35-year-old Russel Hepler was later recovered.

Troopers in Glennallen took a call shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday that Hepler had fallen into the river, known for its fast current, cold water and silty composition.

The river annually attracts hundreds of fishermen seeking sockeye and king salmon with long-handle dipnets.