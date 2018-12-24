ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency stopover Monday on a remote island in Alaska’s Aleutians chain.

The Anchorage Daily News reports a Delta statement said the flight with 194 passengers landed at Shemya Island because of a potential “engine issue.”

Delta spokesman Drake Castaneda in an email said another aircraft was en route from Seattle, along with maintenance technicians and a new crew.

Shemya is near the western end of the Aleutians. It has a 10,000-foot (3,000-meter) runway at Eareckson Air Station, which serves as an Air Force refueling hub and a diversion airport for civilian aircraft.

Shemya is 1,450 miles (2,334 kilometers) from Anchorage.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman couldn’t be reached Monday because of the partial federal government shutdown.

