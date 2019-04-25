PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a delivery truck driver was hit and killed by a taxi Northeast Portland, Oregon.

KOIN reports the accident happened before 1 a.m. Thursday.

The taxi driver had picked up a fare at the airport and was traveling westbound when the crash happened. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The pedestrian was an adult male and died at the scene. According to police, the man was hit after he pulled over his delivery truck out into the road and returned to close a gate.