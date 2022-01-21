BEND, Ore. (AP) — A former Deschutes County Circuit judge serving on the state Court of Appeals has been named to Oregon Supreme Court.

Roger J. DeHoog’s appointment, effective immediately, was announced this week by Gov. Kate Brown’s office, The Bulletin reported.

DeHoog fills a vacancy on the court created by the retirement of Justice Lynn R. Nakamoto. DeHoog said he is deeply honored that the governor saw fit to appoint him to the position.

He is the second Asian Pacific American to serve on the Oregon Supreme Court, and is the only judge on either of Oregon’s appellate courts from outside the Willamette Valley.

Washington County Circuit Judge Ramon A. Pagán will replace DeHoog on the Court of Appeals. Kristina Hellman and Anna M. Joyce were also announced as new additions to the Court of Appeals.

DeHoog attended Dartmouth College and the University of Oregon Law School. He practiced as a Deschutes County public defender from 1993 to 2000, and handled criminal defense and domestic relations cases while in private practice in Bend from 2000 to 2007.

He was an Oregon Department of Justice attorney from 2008 to 2012 and served as a Deschutes County Circuit Court judge from 2012 to 2015, when he was appointed to the Court of Appeals.

DeHoog has filled in at the Supreme Court over the past six years. He said he has respect for the current court and will not pursue major changes.