BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ada County prosecutors have been forced to notify defendants in dozens of cases that a police officer may have lied under oath.

The Idaho Statesman reports a deputy city prosecutor sent 19 such notices out on June 11, informing the defendants that former Boise Police Department officer Kayse Stone violated departmental policies regarding truthfulness in court testimony during a child custody hearing. Boise city spokesman Mike Journee told the newspaper Monday that the prosecutor ultimately notified or attempted to notify 47 defendants.

Prosecutors are required to turn over any evidence that can exonerate defendants, including if a police officer has a history of lying under oath.

Stone no longer works for the police department. She referred requests for comment to her attorney, who declined to comment on the case.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com